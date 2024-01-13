Carlo Ancelotti admits to Real Madrid selection headache ahead of El Clasico – “I can’t choose”

Real Madrid are aiming to pick up their first piece of silverware of the season when they take on Barcelona in Riyadh in the Spanish Super Cup final. There is sure to be great desire for Los Blancos to win the competition, not only because they are playing their bitter rivals, but because they lost to them in the final of last season’s competition.

Ahead of the match, Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media (via Diario AS) in his pre-match press conference. The Italian echoed sentiments from opposite number Xavi Hernandez that no team is the favourite heading into Sunday’s final.

“It’s an important title because of the image of the club. A Clasico evens all things out, there are no favourites by trajectory. It’s the little details that will decide the final.”

Ancelotti also spoke on the big selection headache facing him for the match, that being in goals. Kepa Arrizabalaga started against Atletico Madrid, but he made a huge error for the fifth goal of that match, which had led to fans wanting Andriy Lunin to start. Ancelotti has admitted that he doesn’t know who his starter is.

“We’ve signed Kepa, he’s been a starter, then he had an injury. Lunin deserves to compete – not because of Kepa’s demerit, but because of his good performances. I feel like I can’t choose a starter and a substitute. The important thing is that they both understand this.”

Choosing the right option in goals could be the difference between winning the Spanish Super Cup or losing it for Real Madrid and Ancelotti. A big decision is required between now and kick-off on Sunday evening.