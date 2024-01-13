Barcelona target Joshua Kimmich shuts down January exit rumours

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich will not leave the club this month despite transfer links to Barcelona.

The Germany international is rumoured to be looking for a new career challenge away from Bavaria with his current contract expiring in 2025.

The former RB Leipzig playmaker has won eight successive Bundesliga titles at Bayern Munich and he remains a crucial player in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Barcelona have tentatively reached out register their interest, although their preference is to work towards a pre-contract agreement over a free transfer in 2025.

Premier League champions Manchester City are also monitoring Kimmich’s situation at the Allianz Arena with Pep Guardiola keen to work with him again.

However, despite the ongoing speculation, Kimmich has spoken out to confirm he will not be going anywhere at the start of 2024 with talks planned for the months ahead.

“I’m only focusing on Bayern, the winter market is not an issue. At some point the club will approach me and we’ll discuss my future”, as per quotes from Diario Sport.

Barcelona will continue to monitor Kimmich in the second half of the campaign with midfield reinforcements the priority in Catalonia.