Barcelona or Real Madrid will end surprising Spanish Super Cup streak during Superclasico showdown

Barcelona and Real Madrid will both be aiming to win their first piece of silverware of the season during Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final in Riyadh. For the second successive year, it will be a Superclasico in the Saudi capital, and it promises to be an enthralling 90+ minutes.

The pair have won the last two editions of the Super Cup (Barcelona in 2023, Real Madrid in 2022), and when one wins it this weekend, they will set new ground in this new format of the competition. Since it was introduced during the 2019-20 season, no team that won La Liga or the Copa del Rey in the previous campaign has gone on to win the Supercopa, as per Sport.

Given that Barcelona (La Liga) and Real Madrid (Copa del Rey) were the two winners of the competitions last season, it means that the winner of Sunday’s final will break this streak. However, that is unlikely to add extra motivation for either side, who will look to satisfy themselves will being able to win the first silverware of 2024.