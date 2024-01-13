Barcelona expected to return to system that worked against Real Madrid in 2023 Spanish Super Cup

With the Spanish Super Cup final taking place between Barcelona and Real Madrid on Sunday, there will be plenty of eyes on the match in Riyadh. Both teams are desperate to get one over their great rivals, and in the process, win the first piece of silverware this season.

It’s always been a great tactical spectacle when the two Clasico sides collide, and that should be the case again on Sunday. There will be big pressure on head coaches Xavi Hernandez and Carlo Ancelotti, and in the case of the former, he is considering a change of system in order to gain the upper hand.

MD say that Barcelona could revert to the four-midfielder system that brought them much success last season, and especially in last season’s Spanish Super Cup final, in which they defeated Real Madrid 3-1.

Pedri is in line to start after recovering from injury, and he could be joined by Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan and Fermin Lopez/Sergi Roberto in midfield. This tactic could certainly come out considering that Raphinha will miss the Clasico, which leaves Xavi with one less attacking option.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona do switch their tactics for El Clasico. It was worked in the past, so it could be the advantage they need to get one over Real Madrid, and win a morale-boosting title in the process.