Barcelona denied chance of Lionel Messi reunion

Lionel Messi made a promising start to life at Inter Miami in the back end of 2023. The 36-year-old joined the MLS side after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, and in the process, he turned down the chance to return to Barcelona, whom he had left two years prior after an incredibly successful spell.

Relations between Barcelona and Messi have soured because of this, but there still remains a great mutual respect between the club and its greatest ever player. As such, there had been hope that the pair will reunite in the summer, as the Catalans had requested a pre-season friendly clash with Inter Miami as part of their US tour.

However, as MD have reported, Inter Miami have rejected Barcelona’s request for a friendly. The Florida-based side simply would not have time, as they would be in the midst of their preparation for the 2024 Leagues Cup. In any case, it’s also stated that Messi would not even play in the fixture if it were to go ahead, as he would have just finished being involved at the Copa America.

As such, Barcelona will have to wait longer to come face-to-face with Messi once again, which is not ideal for club bosses.