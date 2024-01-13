Atletico Madrid eyeing up 18-year-old French starlet as solution to long-term centre-back issues

It’s safe to say that Atletico Madrid’s deficiencies art centre-back have been exposed over the last few weeks. Stefan Savic has a very tough time against Real Madrid on Wednesday, while Caglar Soyuncu has struggled massively since arriving last summer.

Furthermore, with 35-year-old Axel Witsel and 34-year-old Cesar Azpilicueta as options, it’s safe to say that Atleti need to sign at least one centre-back over the next 12 months. One is unlikely to arrive now, but the summer is a good bet, and several players are already been looked at by Sporting Director Andrea Berta.

L’Equipe noted earlier this week that Lens’ Facundo Medina is a target for Atleti – the 24-year-old has been in excellent for over the last 18 months. However, he isn’t the only Ligue 1 defender being eyed up, with Relevo reporting that Lille’s teenage sensation Leny Yoro is also on their shortlist.

🚨🇦🇷 Lens center-back Facundo Medina is on Atletico Madrid's list of potential signings. @lequipe — January 12, 2024

Yoro has been a revelation since breaking onto the scene at Lille, and he boasts several Premier League sides among his suitors. Atleti are also now in the race for his signature, although a deal would be very expensive.

It’s clear to see that either Medina or Yoro would massively benefit Atletico Madrid, both now and in the long run. For now, a move won’t happen but it will be interesting to see how things materialise over the coming months.