Alex Berenguer double seals Athletic Club Basque derby win over Real Sociedad

Athletic Club have extended their La Liga unbeaten run to 10 games with a tight 2-1 Basque derby win over Real Sociedad.

The hosts claimed local bragging rights once again at the Estadio San Mames as they secured a third straight home victory against their visitors from San Sebastian.

Despite the closeness of the final result, the home team were in control for the majority of the contest, as winger Alex Berenguer poked home them in front from close range.

Berenguer again found himself in the right place at the right time to double Athletic Club’s lead before the break in Bilbao.

La Real showed some signs of life after the restart, but they only hauled themselves back into the contest in final minutes, as Mikel Oyarzabal’s deflected home to reduce the deficit.

However, there was to be no late rally, as the hosts cruised over the line to victory.

Up next for Athletic Club is a Copa del Rey last 16 clash with Alaves in midweek as Real Sociedad head to Osasuna in up action.

