Xavi Hernandez picks out 3 Barcelona players for praise and leaves door open to Clasico system change

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was pleased if not content at their Spanish Supercup semi-final against Osasuna on Thursday evening. He was also delighted at the return of Pedri from injury, who spent 30 minutes on the pitch and reminded everyone just how much of a difference he makes.

“We found our game at times, we dominated a lot, we had the ball, but it was difficult because they close off space very well, the centre-backs push up and it is difficult to find spaces, we knew that we were going to generate less than normal and I have to congratulate Osasuna for their game, but in general terms we played a serious game, not excellent or brilliant, but good. We were able to finish the game before the final whistle and we are happy,” Xavi told MD.

The substitutes made a major difference to the match. Lamine Yamal was a thorn in the side for Osasuna after he replaced Raphinha in the 40th minute, and it was Joao Felix who slipped him in for the second goal after an excellent run. Xavi had words of praise for both.

“Joao Felix has come on and done very well; Lamine and Pedri, too. The changes have strengthened us and hence the 2-0. We can be satisfied, but there are things to improve. And Lamine with the ball does everything with meaning, the shame is se is 16 years old and when he goes into duels you realise it. He is destined to make the difference. He is an extraordinary talent. That is what footballers are for, to add things when they are required.”

However he was most impressed with Pedri, and with Raphinha set to miss El Clasico on Sunday, Xavi did not rule out changing system.

“When Pedri plays everything becomes clear. He played well, he feels good going into Sunday and that is great news for Sunday. Playing with four midfielders? I don’t rule out anything, we will see if at the beginning of the match or later. We have to analyse how we are with knocks, injuries…”.

"Live it seemed like a foul by Andreas, I would have called it, but then on TV you don't see any foul and there was no reason for it to be called. And the expulsion could have been from Catena to Raphinha, yes, but the referee considered that it wasn't. Xavi on the referees… pic.twitter.com/n1rrUPyeQX — Football España (@footballespana_) January 12, 2024

“It’s important to keep a clean sheet, that’s an important point too.”

After hitting on the four-midfielder system last season during the Spanish Supercup and sticking with it for the rest of last season, Xavi has tried to move away from it this time round. There has been a definite attempt to play more attacking football, but in the face of a strong Real Madrid, Xavi may be tempted to appeal to a more solid line-up.