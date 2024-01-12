Villarreal star will remain on loan at Everton despite exit rumours

Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma will stay on loan at Everton for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

The Dutch international has endured a mixed 12 months since initially leaving Castellon on loan to Tottenham in January 2023.

Danjuma had looked set join Everton for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign before Spurs swooped in to seal a last minute.

After low key showing in North London, Danjuma eventually made the switch to Merseyside, joining Sean Dyche’s side on a season long loan.

Villarreal were happy to offload Danjuma again and his long term future at the club looks uncertain.

Danjuma’s agent has confirmed there is transfer interest in his client, with the Liverpool Echo citing French side Lyon as an option, but nothing concrete has developed.

Dyche was asked about the latest on Danjuma’s place in his plans, and the Toffees boss has looked to put an end to the speculation, by stating the club are not looking to cut his loan short.

“He’s an Everton player, he’s still here and he’s got a chance of playing the next game. He’s certainly never been outside of our plans”, he said.

“I keep seeing quotes saying he’s not part of our plans. I don’t know where they come from, no one has asked me.”