Spain star Jenni Hermoso reveals creepy before bed habit of former Spain coach

The fallout from Luis Rubiales’ infamous World Cup kiss continues, as a court case rumbles on in the background. Jenni Hermoso, the victim of the non-consented kiss has revealed a rather weird tendency of one of Rubiales’ closest allies and former Spain coach Jorge Vilda.

Rubiales is currently on trial for sexual assault and coercion, and maintains that Hermoso was lying the entire time. His version of events was that Hermoso and her teammates saw an opportunity to oust Vilda and Rubiales from the Spanish Football Federation.

During a fresh interview with TVE, Hermoso explained some of treatment from Vilda that players had previously complained about with Vilda.

“When we went to sleep, we had to leave the door open and wait for him to come by at night and let him talk to us. He said it was the only time he had to talk to us personally. If he knocked on the first door of the first players, until he reached the last one, maybe there were players who fell asleep too,” Marca quoted.

She goes on to say that she was under the impression that if she had come out in support of Rubiales after the kiss, then she would have received ‘non-sporting benefits’.

Vilda was subsequently sacked by the RFEF after Rubiales resigned, and has taken over the Moroccan women’s national team. Montse Tome, his assistant, has taken over the reins at La Roja.