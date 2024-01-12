Second Real Madrid star with shoulder problem that needs surgery

Real Madrid have nursed top goalscorer Jude Bellingham through his dislocated shoulder injury, avoiding the prospect of surgery at least for now. According to the latest reports coming out of the Spanish capital, another Real Madrid star will need to go under the knife for a shoulder problem.

Bellingham’s best friend in the Real Madrid camp, Brahim Diaz removed his shirt after scoring the sealing goal against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, as Los Blancos ran out 5-3 winners in extra time. In doing so he revealed a heavily bandaged back and shoulders.

The strapping has to go with a cartilage problem in his right shoulder, which was suffered during the first Madrid derby in the Metropolitano in September. Nevertheless, Brahim has soldiered on through the pain. Relevo report that he will at some point need surgery to solve this issue, although it is not an impediment to him playing the rest of the season. If he makes it into the Spain squad for the Euros this summer, then it could spill over into next season.

The operation is simple, but painful to recover from initially, and thus he will require some time laid low. Bellingham appears on the road to avoiding surgery though. There was some thought that England were keen to see him operated on in time to recover for the Euros, feeling they might pay the price at the end of the season, but his shoulder problem has been improving, and it looks as if he will avoid surgery if things continue as they are.

Brahim has been one of Real Madrid’s best players over the last few months, and in his last 8 starts, has scored 7 times. The former Milan playmaker was more or less left out during the opening stages of the season, but has not looked back since injuries gave him his opportunity.