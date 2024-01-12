Real Madrid goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga fearing Chelsea return at the end of the season

Real Madrid’s competition for the number one spot has been one of the more surprising storylines this season, but it looks as if it could be dying down somewhat. After Kepa Arrizabalaga flapped at a cross against Atletico Madrid, many feel that Andriy Lunin has taken a step towards the number one spot.

The latest coming out of Madrid is that Carlo Ancelotti will use Lunin in the Champions League and La Liga, and save Kepa for the Copa del Rey – the Spanish Supercup final is an unknown. As such, Kepa is concerned that Real Madrid, will not try to sign him at the end of the season, Sport say, referencing sources in England. The chances are no other Spanish side will make a bid to retain him in his native country either.

The on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper mentioned in his early press conferences that he would be keen to sign permanently with Real Madrid, but talk of that has cooled following Lunin’s impressive form. If the Ukrainian is content to stay as Thibaut Courtois’ number two, then it looks as if the spot is his to lose. Kepa will cost a fee and high wages, something Real Madrid are likely to be reluctant shell out much on for a back-up goalkeeper.