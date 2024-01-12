Real Madrid given major boost in Alphonso Davies pursuit after fresh Bayern Munich information

Star striker aside, Real Madrid have made left-back their chief priority for the summer, and top of their list Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. The Canadian speedster is out of contract in 2025, and Real Madrid feel they can take advantage of stalling contract talks to make a move for him this summer.

It seems their plan is working to perfection. Bayern were close to having Davies signed to a new deal, but his future is up in the air again.

“The talks with Alphonso Davies are not very far along at the moment. I’ve mentioned before that at the beginning of the prior summer window there was an agreement in place for €12m-a-year – but then the man behind it, Hasan Salihamidzic, was fired. Now, there is an open window because of the new sporting director, Christoph Freund, and the player’s camp is using this to get more time,” Christian Falk told Caught Offside.

Last season Vinicius Junior helped out the recruitment department by speaking to Jude Bellingham about a move, and it appears David Alaba is performing the same role for Davies.

“David Alaba and Davies are obviously good friends and the former is of course speaking of how great Real Madrid is. Don’t forget that Madrid can also pay a big salary! I think there’s a big chance for Real Madrid at the moment. Also, Davies is not doing so well at Bayern Munich, so they won’t pay any crazy money for him because they’re not confident in his performance levels at the moment.”

“There may be a goodbye for Davies this summer but he’s not signed anything yet with either party, so we have to wait.”

Real Madrid Head Scout Juni Calafat has reportedly asked Davies not to sign a new deal with Bayern, in order to facilitate their move, and based on Falk’s information, Davies is following that advice, whether that is down to Calafat or not. Davies will have to accept a much lower offer than Bayern’s if he is to fit into their salary structure, but it appears he is open to move.

