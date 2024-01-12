Premier League side revive transfer interest in Real Madrid target

Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez is back on the radar of major European sides in the January transfer window.

The Mexican international has been linked with a potential mid-season move away from the Netherlands on the back of a superb first half to the campaign.

The 22-year-old has already overtaken his league tally from last season with 18 league goals scored so far in 2023/24.

With Feyenoord dropping out of the Champions League, and into the Europa League, at the start of 2024, there is the potential he could be tempted away from De Kuip.

Reports from 2023 claimed a string of Premier League sides were tracking his progress alongside Real Madrid keeping an eye on him as a possible Kylian Mbappe Plan B option.

However, as per a reports from The Times, West Ham United have moved ahead of their domestic rivals in the race for Gimenez, and the Hammers could make an offer in the coming weeks.

David Moyes is looking to add more firepower to his attack and the Scottish boss can offer Gimenez greater guarantees on a first team role than he would receive in Madrid.