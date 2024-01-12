Premier League giants open to selling Barcelona target amid FFP issues

Barcelona could be offered a boost in their long term interest in Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes.

The Catalan giants are building a long list of possible midfield targets in 2024 with Brazilian star Guimaraes a possible option to bolster their squad.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated in October that Barcelona have been monitoring Guimaraes before his move to St. James’ Park in January 2022.

🚨Newcastle's FFP issues could open the door for a Barcelona bid for Bruno Guimaraes 👋🇧🇷 https://t.co/dCoV0fqsML — Football España (@footballespana_) January 12, 2024

Guimaraes has developed into a crucial player for the Magpies, but head coach Eddie Howe has admitted Premier League financial rules (FFP) are causing issues for him in the transfer market.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are monitoring the situation with interest, but they are not able to meet Guimaraes’ £100m release clause.

Barcelona could look to make a structured transfer offer, which would include a player exchange, but could be valued at £80m, with Newcastle looking increasingly likely to miss out on a Champions League qualification spot for 2024/25.