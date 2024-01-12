Lamine Yamal could break El Clasico record in Spanish Supercopa final

Barcelona face Real Madrid in the 2024 Spanish Supercopa final on January 14 and it could be another historic night for Lamine Yamal.

La Blaugrana beat Los Blancos 3-1 in the 2023 final as the Catalans secured a first trophy under Xavi Hernandez before eventually lifting the La Liga title.

Despite the excitement surrounding a final showdown with Real Madrid in Riyadh, Barcelona had to battle to a 2-0 victory over Osasuna in the semifinal, with Lamine Yamal coming off the bench to score an added time winner.

Xavi is likely to keep him on the bench for the final, despite his goal, but the teenager could break another record if he finds the net against Real Madrid.

He already holds the record for Barcelona’s youngest senior goal scorer, the youngest scorer in La Liga history, and at 16 years and 182 days old, he became the youngest Supercopa scorer against Osasuna.

If he scores in the final, he will surpass Ansu Fati’s place as the youngest scorer in El Clasico, which he did aged at 17 years and 359 days.

As the Champions League returns in February, there is another chance to break another of Fati’s records, as the youngest scorer in the competition’s history, aged at 17 years and 40 days.

With Lamine Yamal not turning 17 until, he is set to form new benchmarks, and is on course for a spot in Spain’s Euro 2024 squad.