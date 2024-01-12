Florentino Perez agrees to hand out multi-million bonus to Real Madrid squad for Clasico win

Real Madrid probably don’t need too much more motivation in El Clasico, as they seek to also take back the Spanish Supercup title from Barcelona on Sunday. The Blaugrana outplayed Los Blancos last January, but if that was not enough, Florentino Perez has promised to line their pockets for a win in Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid come into the match in good form, having won 12 of their last 13 matches, and with the emotional high of beating city rivals Atletico Madrid. According to Defensa Central, as carried by Sport, President Perez has agreed with the Real Madrid captains that they will receive a €150k bonus if they win, amounting to €4m in total. The money will be available to every squad member and the coaching staff. The money equates to nearly half of what they would receive from the RFEF for their participation in the competition. Perez is generally well-liked by the Real Madrid squad, by choice or not, but a good way to endear yourself to your employees is by giving them bonuses.