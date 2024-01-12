Everton set eye-watering asking price for Barcelona transfer target

Barcelona look set to be quoted a huge transfer fee for Everton midfield star Amadou Onana.

The Catalan giants are rumoured to be prioritising a new midfielder in 2024 amid a change in approach towards their list of possible targets.

Due to the club’s ongoing financial issues, a major January move is unlikely, despite the potential of a new financial lever being activated.

Sporting Director Deco has set out a plan to bring in a midfielder that fits the profile of being more physical with an ability to get up and down the pitch.

Barcelona had previously been working under the assumption of Everton looking to secure a fee in the region of £45m with Arsenal also interested in the Belgian international.

However, as per the latest update from The Independent, Everton are looking to double the £33m they paid Lille for Onana back in 2022.

Everton’s stance has been bolstered by huge transfer fees paid by Premier League teams for midfielders in the last 12 months, including Chelsea’s double move for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, with £60m the lowest they will drop to.