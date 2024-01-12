Dani Carvajal eases Real Madrid Supercopa injury fears

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal will be fit in time for their Spanish Supercopa final with Barcelona on January 14.

Los Blancos take on El Clasico rivals Barcelona in Riyadh with Carlo Ancelotti assessing his options for the final.

Carvajal scored in the 5-3 semi final win over Atletico Madrid but he was flagged up as an injury concern in the days after.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, Carvajal missed Real Madrid’s training session earlier today, as he trained alone in the gym.

The concern over Carvajal’s fitness will not be an issue, and Ancelotti is set to name an unchanged defence for the final.

He is unlikely to make too many changes to the starting line up with midfield the other area that could be altered.

Toni Kroos could be drafted into the starting XI by Ancelotti with the German set to replace Luka Modric in the Los Blancos engine room.