Chelsea in Brazil to seal €60m signing of 16-year-old starlet wanted by Barcelona

Barcelona look set to miss out on teenage prodigy Estevao Willian, in spite of the player publicly declaring he wants to sign for the club. The 16-year-old forward follows Endrick Felipe as the next-most talented prospect in Brazil, but it looks as if Chelsea are to win the race for his signature.

The Blaugrana had followed him for some time, and have been in contact with his agents, but the Palmeiras playmaker’s release clause is set at €60m. Such is the competition for his signature that it looks as if Todd Boehly’s side will pay for it. Sport say that Paris Saint-Germain have retired from the race, and Chelsea are in Brazil to pay his release clause. The operation could rise to €75m including commissions.

🚨 Barca are interested in signing Messinho, the club is working on this deal for a long time. Barca have an excellent relationship with the player’s environment and the player would love to join Barcelona, but operation is complicated due to the FFP issue. Chelsea too is… pic.twitter.com/I68slvmnOC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 12, 2024

The Catalan side are aware of the movement, but have not sprung into action themselves. Although Estevao is unable to move to Europe until he turns 18, in 2025, they cannot afford the operation currently. Their finances, or what is available, will be focused on investing in the immediate future of the side in January and the summer.

It always seemed unlikely that Barcelona would be able to fight off the competition if the interest was strong enough for money to be paid up front. With Vitor Roque, the interest was not quite as strong, and they still had to rely on the complicity of agent Andre Cury and Roque to do the deal.