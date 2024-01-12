Barcelona star a doubt for Champions League clash with Napoli after hamstring injury is confirmed

Barcelona could be without one of their key players going into their Champions League clash with Napoli in February after yet another hamstring injury was confirmed by the club. Raphinha went down in their Spanish Supercup semi-final against Osasuna, and was replaced by Lamine Yamal, but his injury seems worse than first feared.

As per MD, Raphinha is looking at around a month out of action, which would in theory have him back fit a week before their Champions League clash with Napoli (21st of February), but rushing him back into a high-profile game would be far from ideal. That was seen in the first Clasico of the season as he struggled to find his passes following a month out with the same injury, which he picked up in September.

He will miss the second clash with Real Madrid this weekend, one of at least six matches he will be out for. La Liga fixtures against Real Betis, Villarreal, Osasuna and Alaves will be missed. Their tie with Granada falls almost exactly a month on from his injury, and Celta Vigo follow on the 18th of February. In the Copa del Rey, he will miss their next match against Unionistas de Salamanca, and if they get through, the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

In terms of alternatives, it may open up the way for Ferran Torres to be given a run of games on the right. Xavi Hernandez will have to weigh that against the temptation of playing Lamine Yamal regularly, which he has avoided in order to protect the 16-year-old. Vitor Roque and Joao Felix could also operate there but it is not their natural positions.