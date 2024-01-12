Atletico Madrid move ahead of Barcelona in race to sign defensive midfielder

Amid a scarcity of deep-lying midfielders capable of screening a defence, Feyenoord will be hoping to get a good deal for pivote Mats Wieffer. Generally playing as part of a two, his performances and national team call-ups with the Netherlands have attracted the attention of a number of Europe’s elite.

In Spain, two of the top three teams are in need of a defensively able midfielder, and both are interested in Wieffer. Playing alongside Frenkie de Jong for the Netherlands, Barcelona have considered uniting the pair at club level.

🚨 FFP rules are making Mats Wieffer's signing difficult, while Atlético Madrid have already made moves to sign the Dutchman. @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/IrP1NPLbcQ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 12, 2024

Meanwhile Atletico Madrid are also seeking a midfielder. A deal will only be possible in January if Angel Correa leaves in all likelihood, but Diego Simeone has made it clear to the club that a central midfielder to play in front of the defence is a necessity since the summer. Sport say that Barcelona are running out of time if they want to sign Wieffer.

🚨 JUST IN: Atlético Madrid is accelerating its attempt to sign Mats Wieffer. The club is speeding up its pursuit, especially after Barcelona have expressed their interest, but cannot make a move due to their financial situation. [🥇: @tjuanmarti] pic.twitter.com/2XJ1sOL02d — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 12, 2024

With their economic situation paralysed due to their economic lever trouble, it seems unlikely they will be able to do a deal for Wieffer any time soon. There is no guarantee if they do get the €40m they are owed that it would free up enough space in their salary limit to sign Wieffer, who is valued at around €25-30m.

Atletico are also in need of funds to complete a deal, but they are at least ahead of Barcelona in the race. They have been in contact with Feyenoord over a deal, which the Blaugrana have not. After conceding five for the first time under Cholo Simeone, the need for an extra presence in the middle of the park may well have taken on more urgency.