Atletico Madrid in line for cash boost as Renan Lodi nears Saudi Pro League transfer

Atletico Madrid are in line to receive a payment if Renan Lodi joins Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal this month.

Los Rojiblancos opted to sell the Brazilian international to Marseille at the start of the 2023/24 season with the Madrid giants picking up a €13m fee.

However, the decision to move to France has not worked out for Lodi so far, as he continues to struggle for regular first team action at the Stade Velodrome.

🚨Former Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi could be heading to Saudi Arabia with Los Rojiblancos due a 30% sell on clause https://t.co/iC6UMTrUL7 — Football España (@footballespana_) January 12, 2024

As per reports from Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto, Al Hilal have reached out to Marseille over a possible move, and the Ligue 1 club could make a profit via a €20m agreed fee between them.

In the initial deal to take Lodi from Madrid to Marseille, Atletico included a 20-30% sell on clause, and they could now pocket a €2-3m bonus from the move.

A transfer to Saudi Arabia would represent a major change from Lodi’s stance over completing his contract in Marseille until 2028, before returning to his native Brazil.