Alaves fightback win keeps Sevilla in relegation danger

Sevilla remain in danger of a potential La Liga relegation battle following a 3-2 home defeat against Alaves.

The Andalucians find themselves slipping down the table, on the back of poor form at the end of 2023 and the start of 2024, with just one league win in their last 14 games.

Despite being presented with an opportunity to secure a win against a team also in danger of relegation at the start of 2024, Sevilla were 2-0 down at half time, as the Basque side produced a superb first half performance.

Sevilla did rally after the restart as Spanish international Rafa Mir edged them back into the contest before a controversial penalty from Lucas Ocampos tied the game late on.

However, there was to be one final twist at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as the hosts missed chances, and Ruben Duarte eventually buried a winner for Alaves.

The final result nudges Alaves into mid-table, but Sevilla go into the weekend just one point above the relegation zone, and results elsewhere in the coming days could drop them into the bottom three.

