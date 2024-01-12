16-year-old Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal collects another record en route to Real Madrid showdown

Barcelona edged their way past a tricky Osasuna in the Spanish Supercup semi-final, setting up a Clasico showdown with Real Madrid in the final on Sunday night. The Blaugrana opened the scoring through 35-year-old Robert Lewandowski, but sealed the match through 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, a goal which writes his name into the history books again.

The Blaugrana starlet is already there due to his goal against Georgia for Spain, making him the youngest to do so in La Roja history. His first goal for Barcelona, against Granada, gave him rtrhe same accolade for both Barcelona and La Liga, tapping in at the age of 16 years and 38 days.

🚨 Lamine Yamal: "I'm very happy for the spot in the final and for the goal. I have thanked João for the assist. We are very confident and looking forward to the final." pic.twitter.com/qfhOom3yFv — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 11, 2024

After a gap that he had admitted was longer than he would’ve liked, Lamine Yamal was back on the scoresheet with a cool finish into the corner in stoppage time against Osasuna. As per MD, it made him the youngest scorer in the history of the Spanish Supercup, at just 16 years and 87 days.

Lamine Yamal had a strong game against Los Rojillo, often providing fluidity to a somewhat truncated Barcelona attack. His vision and weight of pass stand out in the forward line, and while his defending and his physique are still a weak point currently, if Barcelona are on the front foot, then he continues to be one of their most dangerous weapons.