Xavi Hernandez delighted with contribution of Barcelona substitutes during Osasuna victory

Barcelona have been under plenty of pressure in the last few months, but some of that lifted on Thursday as they saw off Osasuna in their Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash in Riyadh. It sets up an eagerly-anticipated final against Clasico rivals Real Madrid on Sunday.

Xavi Hernandez assessed the 90 minutes in his post-match press conference (via Marca). He complimented Osasuna’s defensive approach over the piece, and he also praised his three substitutes: Joao Felix, Lamine Yamal and Pedri.

“Today was difficult. They are one of the best teams defensively, it is difficult to create space and we knew we were going to create less than normal. Congratulations to Osasuna.

“Felix has been very good, he has come on very well, like Lamine Yamal and Pedri. When Pedri came on, everything became clear. He doesn’t lose balls, he generates superiority. With him, we had a lot of control.

“Lamine Yamal does practically everything well with the ball. Everything makes sense. He doesn’t lose balls, he has the decision making. The pity is that he’s only 16 years old, and that shows in the physical duel, but he’s an extraordinary talent.”

All in all, it was a promising evening for Barcelona and Xavi, and they will hope to use this momentum going into Sunday’s showpiece final, which should be an absolute cracker.