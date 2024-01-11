WATCH: Robert Lewandowski ends scoring woes as Barcelona break deadlock against Osasuna

After a very frustrating opening 59 minutes, Barcelona are now smiling. They had been contained rather comfortably by Osasuna in their Spanish Super Cup clash in Riyadh, but now, they have managed to find a breakthrough.

It was a poor first half showing from Xavi Hernandez’s side. They dominated possession, but it was actually Osasuna who had the better chances. A big reaction was needed in the second half, and it has come, with Robert Lewandowski finding the back of the net.

⚽ ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟 del @FCBarcelona!! L E W A N D O W S K I

N O

P E R D O N A 🆚 @FCBarcelona – @Osasuna | 1-0 | 60' 📺 @MovistarFutbol#superSupercopa pic.twitter.com/ULP6yejFJu — RFEF (@rfef) January 11, 2024

It was excellent work for Andreas Christensen to win the ball back, and Ilkay Gundogan’s pass to Lewandowski was fantastic. The Polish striker had been in poor form of late, having only scored twice in his last nine matches, but that should give him lots of confidence.

Barcelona will now look to see this one out. Osasuna need to come out and attack, which could exploit gaps for the Catalans to exploit.