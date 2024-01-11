WATCH: Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger escapes punishment for nipple twist on Alvaro Morata

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has been in inspired form this season, and while Los Blancos did concede thrice for just the second time this season, he continued to make the difference against Atletico Madrid in their 5-3 Spanish Supercup semi-final win. Not to mention finding time to make Alvaro Morata‘s night particularly uncomfortable.

Rudiger has been at the heart of the best defence in Spain this season, but it was at the other end he headed home to equalise Mario Hermoso’s effort from a corner in the 20th minute, and level the match up again. It was a fine header, but many will remember Rudiger’s off-the-ball contribution, as cameras caught him performing a nipple twist on former Chelsea teammate Alvaro Morata.

#RealMadrid defender Antonio Rudiger was up to his old tricks last night, much to the detriment of Alvaro Morata's nipple.pic.twitter.com/9dNB0n6zJC — Football España (@footballespana_) January 11, 2024

It went unnoticed by the referee, and while there is no protocol for nipple damage, Rudiger’s attempts to put Morata off probably fall into unsportsmanlike conduct. To Morata’s credit, he did not make a meal of it. The Berlin-born defender is notorious for his strange antics on the pitch, and that includes winding up opposition forwards in any way he believes he can.