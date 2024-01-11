Sporting Director Deco aware upcoming €100m bid for Barcelona star in the summer

Barcelona are still yet to make any blockbuster sales in the last five years, in spite of their financial struggles. However after Manchester United tried to sign Frenkie de Jong two summers ago, Bayern Munich will try to take advantage of the situation next summer.

Bayern’s interest in central defender Ronald Araujo is well documented, and manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly desperate to sign the Uruguayan. Asked about the interest, Araujo did not deny that he had received calls from the German outfit trying to persuade him to move, telling the press he was ‘focused on Barcelona’.

According to Diario AS, Sporting Director Deco is aware that Bayern will offer €100m in the summer to test their resolve to keep Araujo. The Blaugrana seemingly have Araujo on a three-man list of ‘untouchables’ that will not be sold no matter what. Barcelona fans will be hoping that the consistent rumours are solely from the Bayern side of matters, as they club could be increasingly tempted to make a major sale, as their finances continue to get worse.

Image via Eric Alonso/Getty Images