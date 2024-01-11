Real Sociedad star ruled out of Africa Cup of Nations after picking up knee injury

It has been a difficult few days for Nigeria. Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface picked up a muscle injury earlier this week, which has ruled him out of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast, and the Super Eagles have now lost another attacking option.

As reported by multiple sources in Africa (as covered by MD), Real Sociedad’s Umar Sadiq has suffered a knee injury during Nigeria’s training camp ahead of the competition, and he has been ruled out for at least three weeks. It means that he has pulled out of being involved in AFCON.

Sadiq has returned to Donostia-San Sebastian to continue his recovery, and he will be assessed by Real Sociedad’s medical team. It’s not ideal for the Basque side to have suffered another injury, but the likelihood is that Sadiq would have missed the same amount of time, if not longer, due to his participation at AFCON, so it’s not terrible for them.