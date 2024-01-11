Real Madrid to resolve one major conundrum following Atletico Madrid win

Real Madrid beat city rivals Atletico Madrid in spectacular fashion in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, scoring late on to level things up, before being able to celebrate both a winner, and a goal to seal it in the final five minutes. Los Blancos became the first side ever to put five goals past a Diego Simeone team, and it backed up their impressive form this season. There is one major doubt though.

The goalkeeping position has been up for debate ever since Kepa Arrizabalaga was injured in October, allowing Andriy Lunin to get his chance in the side. Carlo Ancelotti has rotated the pair since, starting the Chelsea loanee against Los Rojiblancos. Some felt that he was at fault for Mario Hermoso’s header, the opening goal of the match, but there was no doubt that he did not come out effectively to deal with Antonio Rudiger’s own goal.

His aerial ability has been in question all season, but this is the first notably poor performance where he has jeopardised a result for Los Blancos. Relevo say that it is the one issue to resolve, and Ancelotti was not willing to criticise Kepa after the match.

“He played a good game. He couldn’t do much for the first two goals but in the third it could be that Morata’s jump bothered him… Let’s see who plays in the final. Either Lunin or Kepa.”

In the aftermath, Marca report that Ancelotti has now made up his mind on the pair. When Real Madrid return to league action, Lunin will be the number one. The Ukrainian will keep goal in Europe too, while Kepa will be kept sharp in the Copa del Rey, again facing Atletico Madrid next Thursday. Lunin’s work-rate and performances have won over both the technical staff and the players this season, and the plan is for him to be Thibaut Courtois’ number two next season if he desires.

Meanwhile no negotiations have been started with Chelsea for Kepa, and it looks likely that he will return to London at the end of the season, especially if Lunin sticks around. The decision will be made in the spring.