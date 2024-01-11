Real Madrid star reveals he was racially abused alongside Vinicius Junior during infamous Valencia clash

Real Madrid’s match against Valencia last May was one of Spanish football’s darkest days in recent years. In the latter stages of the encounter, Vinicius Junior was racially abused by a small section of the Mestalla crowd, which prompted very unsettling scenes in the area of the Mario Kempes south stand.

Valencia banned those responsible for the incident, and it now appears that Vinicius was not the only Real Madrid player to be subjected to racist abuse on that day. At present, there is a court case ongoing into the matter, and as per Marca, Eder Militao testified on Thursday to say that he was also abused.

Militao stated that it was a few spectators that targeted him with racist remarks, rather than the entire stadium, but even one is still far too many. It’s extremely disturbing that this continues to be a problem in Spanish football, and one can only hope that things get better over the coming years.