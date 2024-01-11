Real Betis snap up fourth son of Zinedine Zidane from Real Madrid

Real Betis have brought in a talented French central defender by the little-known name of Zidane. The youngest of Zinedine Zidane’s four sons. Elyaz Zidane, has become the third to leave Los Blancos, although he has done so earlier than his brothers.

Theo Fernandez is still playing for Real Madrid Castilla, but Elyaz has decided to leave in order to be able to grow, as he was not getting enough opportunities at Real Madrid’s under-19 side under Alvaro Arbeloa.

Elyaz is an under-18 international for France, and is keen to keep his place in the squad, hence he has moved for more minutes. He will go into Betis’ under-19 side, with a view to moving up to their B team. His deal will run until 2026, as per Marca.

Widely believed to be the most talented of the Zidane progeny, it he is the first to try and cut his teeth outside of Real Madrid at such a young age. Luca Zidane, a goalkeeper, is currently at Eibar in Segunda.