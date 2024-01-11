Osasuna cry conspiracy after controversial Barcelona goal in Super Cup semi-final – “It’s always the same teams that benefit”

It was Barcelona that progressed to Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final, having defeated Osasuna 2-0 in Thursday’s semi-final. However, Los Rojillos feel that they have been very hard done by with their defeat.

The big flashpoint took place in the 58th minute, when Robert Lewandowski scored the opening goal. Osasuna felt that Jose Arnaiz was fouled by Andreas Christensen in the build-up, but no foul was given on-field, and VAR agreed with referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz’s decision.

That infuriated Osasuna defender David Garcia, who made his feelings very clear when he spoke to the media post-match, as per Marca.

“You’ve all seen it. The number of fouls that are whistled like that, the number that in the first half have all been whistled in favour of Barcelona. It was very obvious, very clear to me. Three minutes later, the same play was blown and the whistle was blown for the same side. What do you say?

“It was very obvious to me, but coincidentally or not, it’s always the same teams that benefit.”

Osasuna head coach Jagoba Arrasate was not quite as openly furious as Garcia when he spoke to the media, but he was still disappointed that it wasn’t given as a foul.

“It was a very clear foul. Jose has the ball under control and Christensen knees him. For me, those fouls don’t have to be reviewable, VAR doesn’t have to come in, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a foul.”

Osasuna will be disappointed not to have reached Sunday’s final, but it was still a good showing in their first ever Spanish Super Cup appearance.