Las Palmas close to securing future of La Liga-leading goalkeeper for one more year

Alvaro Valles has undoubtedly been the standout goalkeeper in La Liga this season. The Las Palmas stopper has amassed the best save percentage (80.7%) in the division, and he has also prevented the most goals on average (9.9, next closest is Getafe’s David Soria on 4.8).

Despite these incredible statistics, Valles’ future at Las Palmas has looked somewhat unclear. His contract expires at the end of the season, and so far, no agreement has looked close to being agreed, which has allowed other clubs into the reckoning. However, as of next week, it may not matter.

This is because Valles is only one appearance away from triggering an automatic one-year extension in his current deal, as per Sport. If he plays against Villarreal, which is highly expected, his contract would run until the end of next season, meaning that Las Palmas would not have the worry about losing him for free in the summer.

Las Palmas will be eager for the Villarreal match to come up as soon as possible, so that Valles’ future can be put to bed for the time being. However, there could certainly be questions to ask on the situation in the summer, or indeed, at this stage next season.