Former Assistant Manager takes shot at Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid following derby defeat

Former assistant manager at Atletico Madrid Mono Burgos has criticised Los Rojiblancos for their attitude during the Spanish Supercup. Atletico were beaten 5-3 after extra time on Wednesday night in Riyadh, having taken the lead three times, but could not hang on with just 12 minutes to go after going 3-2 up.

Burgos was present during Atletico’s greatest era, when Los Colchoneros won the 2014 La Liga title and reached the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals. A close ally of Cholo Simeone, he could not resist expressing his frustration during his post-match analysis for Movistar+.

“Yes, I’m very fired up… It’s a team, the game beyond tactics and strategy… A team is looking two steps forward and a team that looks two and three steps back. This is the difference that takes Real Madrid to the win.”

🚨 BREAKING: Ángel Correa is SERIOUSLY considering the proposal he has on the table from Saudi Arabia. The club is open to it, but not at any price.@marca pic.twitter.com/2RtpGE3mVw — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 11, 2024

As per Marca, it is the first time ever that Diego Simeone‘s side have conceded five goals in one match, 12 years into the role. Only taking into account the 90 minutes, Atletico have conceded at least three goals in three of their last four matches.

“What I think is that they are conceding a lot of goals playing with five at the back. Both in 5-3-2 and 5-4-1, which ends and they also score another goal. That’s a lot of goals to have five defenders. That’s what’s happening. There are five defenders for three players that Madrid went forward with. Madrid had few people inside the area, they were next to them.”

Certainly it looked towards the end of last season, and at the start of this one, as if Simeone had found the perfect balance with Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata leading the line and three central defenders. Yet the defensive errors are taking their toll, and Atletico now find themselves on streak of five losses in their last six away from the Metropolitano, their only victory coming against Segunda side Lugo.