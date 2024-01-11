Basque side pick Real Madrid youngster following Roma loan

Alaves have confirmed their second signing of the January transfer window, bringing in Julen Jon Guerrero from Real Madrid.

After breakout winger Carlos Vicente arrived from Racing Ferrol for €600k earlier in the market, Guerrero has moved from Los Blancos on a free. Los Blancos will retain 50% of any future transfer fee, while Guerrero has signed a deal until 2025, say Diario AS.

Son of Athletic Club icon Julen Guerrero, Jon Julen has been at Real Madrid’s academy since his early teenage years, leaving on loan for Amorebieta last year, where he played 18 games in the third tier. This year he was loaned to Roma, where he was playing for the under-19s.

After just five appearances, Guerrero has returned to Spanish football, and the 19-year-old will go into Alaves’ B side to see if he can make an impact. Always one of the leading goalscorers coming through the youth academy, Guerrero has struggled to make the leap into senior football, but will be hoping to earn his stripes closer to home in Vitoria-Gasteiz.