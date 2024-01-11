Barcelona star given medical clearance for Spanish Super Cup, makes bench appearance against Osasuna

Barcelona are eyeing up a place in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid. In order to get there, they will have to defeat Osasuna in Thursday’s semi-final.

Their chances of securing progression could well have gone up in the hours leading up the match in Riyadh, as MD have reported that Barcelona received medical clearance in order to have Pedri in their matchday squad. As such, the 21-year-old midfielder has been named as a substitute.

Team news is in for #BarçaOsasuna! Sergi Roberto continues in midfield for Barcelona, with Andreas Christensen also in from the start. Pedri is on the bench after injury. Ante Budimir leads the line for Osasuna, who will be eyeing up a shock result in Riyadh. pic.twitter.com/eZ5pniRnEy — Football España (@footballespana_) January 11, 2024

However, no medical clearance has yet been received for Joao Cancelo, meaning that he misses out against Osasuna. The hope for Barcelona is that it will come in the next couple of days, meaning that if they reach the final against Real Madrid, the Portuguese defender will be available.

In an ideal world for Barcelona, they will not have to call upon Pedri against Osasuna. Given his horrendous injury record over the last couple of years, the last thing they should be doing is rushing him back ahead of schedule. Still, desperate times call for desperate measures, it seems.