Barcelona edge past Osasuna to set up El Clasico showdown in Spanish Super Cup final

For the second successive season, it will be Barcelona and Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final in Riyadh. Los Blancos booked their place on Wednesday, and 24 hours later, the Catalans have joined them after a narrow 2-0 victory over Osasuna in their semi-final clash.

The first half had very little to write home about. Barcelona dominated possession without creating much, with the better chances having fallen to Osasuna. In the end, Los Rojillos would regret their poor finishing.

The only goal of the game came just before the hour mark. Ilkay Gundogan played through Robert Lewandowski with an excellent pass, and the Polish striker excellently fired home from the edge of the box. It was a much-needed goal too, given that he had only scored twice in his last nine matches before this.

Osasuna pressed for an equaliser in the closing minutes, but one did not come. Instead, it was Barcelona that found a second in stoppage time, as Joao Felix played in Lamine Yamal, and the 16-year-old found the back of the net for his second goal of the season.

🎥 FC Barcelona Goal ⚽️ Lamine Yamal pic.twitter.com/i7Z2POCabw — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) January 11, 2024

It means that Barcelona will have the chance to retain the title they won last season in Sunday’s final, while Osasuna’s first ever Spanish Super Cup appearance ends at the first hurdle.