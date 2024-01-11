Barcelona continue to push for signing of Swedish teenager, improved proposal to be submitted

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Swedish starlet Lucas Bergvall over the last few weeks. The 17-year-old is a hot prospect in the Scandinavian nation, and despite being so young, he is already a regular starter for Djurgardens, one of the top teams in the country.

However, at this stage, Barcelona are not leading the race to sign Bergvall. Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt currently having the highest bid, although that has yet to be accepted by Djurgardens, so the Catalans do still have a chance.

Relevo say that Barcelona indeed to take his opportunity. They will increase their offer in the coming days, with the overall figure set to come close to €10m. This could well be enough for Djurgardens to accept, after which terms can officially be discussed with Bergvall.

It must be said that Bergvall prefers a move to Barcelona over any of the other interested clubs. This gives them a big advantage in the race to secure his signature over the coming weeks.