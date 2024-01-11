Atletico Madrid eyeing up move for MLS starlet as replacement for Saudi-wanted forward

It’s looking increasingly likely that Angel Correa could leave Atletico Madrid this month. The 28-year-old forward is growing frustrated with his lack of playing time this season, and with interest from Saudi Arabia said to be increasing, he could well be on his way after almost 10 years at the club.

If Correa does leave, Atleti will look to sign a replacement, and according to Fabrizio Romano, one has already been lined up. That is Thiago Almada, who currently plays for MLS side Atlanta United. He says that the 22-year-old is highly appreciated by club bosses at Los Rojiblancos.

🚨⚪️🔴 EXCLUSIVE: Thiago Almada is one of the top names on Atlético Madrid list in case Ángel Correa will leave the club. Al Ittihad will approach Atléti for Correa and Thiago Almada has always been appreciated by Atléti. His name is very high on club’s list. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/lnfQHgSdAd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2024

Romano also states that Al-Ittihad, who boast Karim Benzema among their ranks, will look to sign Correa this month, and if Atleti’s asking price is met, there is a high chance that Almada is the player they look to sign as a replacement.

Almada had an outstanding first season in the MLS, and a move to Atletico Madrid would be the next step in his promising career. It could be a very shrewd operation if it all comes together.