Almeria in talks to sign former Valencia and Las Palmas playmaker on six-month deal

At the halfway stage of the 2023-24 season, Almeria are firmly in dire straits. They have won none of their 19 La Liga matches, and have picked up just five points. As such, they are already 11 points from safety.

Gaizka Garitano’s side need to start picking up points, and fast, if they are to avoid relegation to the second tier of Spanish football. The winter transfer window will allow them to bring in much-needed reinforcements, and they are close to signing ex-Valencia and Las Palmas star Jonathan Viera, as per MD.

Viera left Las Palmas in December after agreeing to terminate his contract. Despite being expected to head to the Middle East for his next move, it now appears that he will stay in Spain until the end of the season.

Viera would sign a six-month deal at Almeria, and the expectation after that is he would begin his adventure in Saudi Arabia. He would be an excellent addition for the Andalusian club in their battle to escape the drop.