24-year-old Real Madrid attacker “forcing himself” to play through significant pain barrier

Real Madrid have had significant injury problems this season, with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga having all been out of action for significant periods of time – that’s on top of three key performers having suffered torn ACLs (Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba).

The situation could have been even worse, with Jude Bellingham and Brahim Diaz both having suffered shoulder injuries earlier in the season. Both have been nursing the issues over the last few months, and that is especially the case for the latter.

As per El Chiringuito, Brahim has been “forcing himself” to play through significant pain barrier. It’s at the stage where his injury can be surgically worked out, but for now at least, Real Madrid have no plans to allow the 24-year-old to go under the knife.

🚨 "BRAHIM sigue FORZANDO para jugar en el MADRID". 🤕 "Tiene mal el hombro, está prácticamente para OPERAR". 🗣️ Las palabras de @10JoseAlvarez en @elchiringuitotv sobre el madridismo del malagueño. pic.twitter.com/4fD4XFcgJN — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 11, 2024

Brahim has been in excellent form over the last few weeks, and if that continues to be the case, the likelihood is that Real Madrid will hold off surgery until the end of the season. However, he could also end up playing for Spain at Euro 2024, meaning that it could be delayed further.