WATCH: Real Madrid hit back quickly as Antonio Rudiger bullets home header against Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid had a dream start to their Spanish Super Cup semi-final tie with bitter rivals Real Madrid, taking the lead inside seven minutes. However, Los Blancos have since grown into the game, and they are now on the scoreboard in Riyadh.

It was Mario Hermoso that scored the opener for Atleti, heading home from Antoine Griezmann’s corner. Real Madrid have now scored in very similar fashion, with Antonio Rudiger bulleting home his second goal of the season from Luka Modric’s centre.

RUDIGER GOAL!! THE BEST CENTRE BACK ITW DOES IT AGAIN!!!pic.twitter.com/tlOmKDWIBk — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) January 10, 2024

ANTONIO RUDIGER EQUALIZES FOR REAL MADRID 🔥 We've got a match! pic.twitter.com/PCpe6ZLhDB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 10, 2024

Real Madrid desperately needed a quick response after their poor start to the match, and head coach Carlo Ancelotti will be pleased that his side have managed to hit back within 15 minutes of going behind.

From an Atletico Madrid perspective, it is a very poor goal to concede. Rudiger is afforded a free header, and the German defender made no mistake. Diego Simeone will be pulling his hair out at that.