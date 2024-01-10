WATCH: Real Madrid complete quick turnaround as Ferland Mendy scores with exquisite finish

After a very slow start, Real Madrid are now firmly in their stride against Atletico Madrid. Having fallen behind inside seven minutes, Los Blancos have now taken the lead just over 20 minutes later, in what has been a pulsating opening half hour in Riyadh.

Mario Hermoso headed home the opening goal for Atleti, but Antonio Rudiger managed to find an equaliser soon after, with the German defender also scoring from a corner. Real Madrid have now gone 2-1 up, and it is another defender that has found the back of the net – this time, it’s Ferland Mendy.

It is an excellent team goal by Real Madrid, brilliantly finished off by Mendy with an exquisite outside of the boot finish. Carlo Ancelotti will undoubtedly be delighted with his side’s response to falling behind early, and it is now Atletico Madrid that must find a goal if they are to progress to Sunday’s final.