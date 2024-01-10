WATCH: Kepa Arrizabalaga horror show sees Atletico Madrid re-take lead against Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid are closing in on making the 2024 Spanish Super Cup final. Having been 1-0 up, then 2-1 down, Diego Simeone’s side have now made it 3-2 with just over 10 minutes remaining in Riyadh.

Mario Hermoso opened the scoring for Atleti, but goals from Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy saw Real Madrid complete a first half comeback. However, Antoine Griezmann fired home a record-breaking strike to make it 2-2 at half time.

It remained that way until the 78th minute, with Atleti taking the lead courtesy of a Rudiger own goal. It’s not a moment that Kepa Arrizabalaga will want to see again, as his error led to the goal.

Kepa's own goal gives Atletico Madrid the lead:pic.twitter.com/MIo8QHZMCy — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) January 10, 2024

ATLETI TAKE THE LEAD ON THIS MISTAKE BY REAL MADRID! 😮 pic.twitter.com/NK1dsuCVVl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 10, 2024

Kepa won’t want to see this one again. He should do so much better, but credit to Alvaro Morata, who forces the mistake from the Real Madrid keeper. Atletico Madrid will now hope that they can hold on, as they look to book their place in Sunday’s final.