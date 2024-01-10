WATCH: Extra time on the cards as Dani Carvajal scores late equaliser for Real Madrid

Real Madrid looked to be on their way out of the Spanish Super Cup, having gone 3-2 down to Atletico Madrid with only minutes to go. However, as they have done on several occasions this season, they’ve found a late goal, meaning that we are all square once again.
Atleti opened the scoring through Mario Hermoso, but goals from Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy saw Real Madrid complete a first half comeback. Antoine Griezmann made it 2-2 before half time, and an error from Kepa Arrizabalaga allowed Atleti to go 3-2 up on 78 minutes.
Only minutes after this goal, Real Madrid have hit back through Dani Carvajal. Atleti produced some excellent last-ditch defending to deny Los Blancos on multiple occasions, but they couldn’t stop Carvajal’s piledriver.
⚽ ¡¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟 del @realmadrid!!
🎁 Autorregalo de Carvajal en el día previo a su cumpleaños.
😱 ¡¡Empate a 3!! ¡¡𝗘𝗠𝗣𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗔 𝟯!!
🆚 @realmadrid – @Atleti | 3-3 | 85'
📺 @MovistarFutbol#superSupercopa pic.twitter.com/6XqNxmnNM9
— RFEF (@rfef) January 10, 2024
⚪️ And Real Madrid tie the game once again! Another defender scores, Carvajal 😂
If this tournament was made to showcase Spanish football, they’ve done an amazing job 🔥🤩#RealMadridAtleti pic.twitter.com/CIsipwSXu6
— Jorge López-Torrecilla (@JLTorrecilla_) January 10, 2024
Once again, Real Madrid show great fighting spirit to force a late goal. They will now hope to use this momentum in extra time, although Atletico Madrid will also be gunning for a place in Sunday’s final.