WATCH: Extra time on the cards as Dani Carvajal scores late equaliser for Real Madrid

Real Madrid looked to be on their way out of the Spanish Super Cup, having gone 3-2 down to Atletico Madrid with only minutes to go. However, as they have done on several occasions this season, they’ve found a late goal, meaning that we are all square once again.

Atleti opened the scoring through Mario Hermoso, but goals from Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy saw Real Madrid complete a first half comeback. Antoine Griezmann made it 2-2 before half time, and an error from Kepa Arrizabalaga allowed Atleti to go 3-2 up on 78 minutes.

Only minutes after this goal, Real Madrid have hit back through Dani Carvajal. Atleti produced some excellent last-ditch defending to deny Los Blancos on multiple occasions, but they couldn’t stop Carvajal’s piledriver.

Once again, Real Madrid show great fighting spirit to force a late goal. They will now hope to use this momentum in extra time, although Atletico Madrid will also be gunning for a place in Sunday’s final.