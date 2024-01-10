WATCH: Dream start for Atletico Madrid as Mario Hermoso scores early opener against Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are facing off for the first time in a matter of weeks this evening, as they contest their Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash in Riyadh. There has been an early goal, which has gone the way of Diego Simeone’s side.

Carlo Ancelotti opted, perhaps controversially, to start with Kepa Arrizabalaga over Andriy Lunin for the match. The on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper made a fine save to deny Samuel Lino scoring the opener, but it mattered little in the end, as from the resulting corner, Mario Hermoso headed home.

It is a dream start for Atletico Madrid, who are aiming to win the Super Cup for the first time in 10 years. They have started as the brighter team, and their reward was a goal inside the opening seven minutes.

Carlo Ancelotti will be disappointed with Real Madrid’s start, and plenty of work is required if they are to avoid back-to-back defeats against their local rivals.