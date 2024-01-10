WATCH: Crowd boo minute silence for Franz Beckenbauer before Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid Super Cup clash

The first Spanish Super Cup semi-final is currently taking place between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in Riyadh. Ahead of the match, both teams paid tribute to German legend Franz Beckenbauer, who passed away earlier this week.

A minute silence was held, but as it turned out, Al Awad Park turned out to be anything but silent during the 60 seconds. Many supporters took the opportunity to whistle as the two teams paid their respects in the centre of the pitch.

Minuto de silencio por Beckenbauer… Y abucheos del público saudí. 😐 pic.twitter.com/SFNiVGrOQA — Abraham P. Romero (@AbrahamRomero_) January 10, 2024

It’s not clear what the reason is for so many supporters taking the decision to boo the period of respect for Beckenbauer. Der Kaiser was one of the most well-renowned names in world football, and he has mutually respected and loved across many countries.

Both sets of squads from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid were exemplary through the period of silence, and their focus is now on securing their place in Sunday’s final of the Spanish Super Cup.