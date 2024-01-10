WATCH: Antoine Griezmann scores record-breaking goal as Atletico Madrid fire back against Real Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has been an incredible servant for Atletico Madrid, and his crowing individual moment has now happened. Against Real Madrid in their Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash in Riyadh, the Frenchman has established himself as the club’s all-time top goalscorer.

Atleti opened the scoring through Mario Hermoso, but goals from Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy saw Real Madrid complete a first half comeback. However, there was still time for Griezmann to fire home in the opening 45 with a brilliant solo goal.

WHAT A GOAL FROM ANTOINE GRIEZMANN TO BECOME ATLETICO'S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER! THAT IS WORLD CLASS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P9TFy434Hx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 10, 2024

It is a strike befitting of the occasion. Griezmann now goes onto 174 goals for Atletico Madrid, meaning that he goes ahead of Luis Aragones (173) to hold the record on his own. An incredible achievement.

Carlo Ancelotti will be disappointed with the defending on show from his Real Madrid side. There’s no doubt that it was excellent play from Griezmann, but Los Blancos should have been able to stop him before he was able to get a shot off.